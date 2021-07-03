Dufflet chocolate cake labelled as plant-based recalled over egg allergy warning
An allergy warning relating to Dufflet brand plant-based chocolate cake has been issued. The product contains egg that is not listed on the label and has now been recalled.
There has been 1 allergic reaction related to the cake
Dufflet Pastries is warning people with egg allergies not to consume one of its chocolate cakes because it contains egg, which is not listed on the product label.
Dufflet's plant-based chocolate cake in the 550-gram size has been recalled. The company is asking customers with egg allergies not to consume the product.
Dufflet Pastries is located in Toronto.
The cakes were distributed across the country. There has been one case of a reaction related to the consumption of a cake.
The cakes have the UPC code 6 24122 00700 8, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says.
Consumption of the product may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction in persons with allergies to eggs, according to an agency news release.
