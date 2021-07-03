Dufflet Pastries is warning people with egg allergies not to consume one of its chocolate cakes because it contains egg, which is not listed on the product label.

The plant-based chocolate cakes contain egg, which is not included on the label. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

Dufflet's plant-based chocolate cake in the 550-gram size has been recalled. The company is asking customers with egg allergies not to consume the product.

Dufflet Pastries is located in Toronto.

The cakes were distributed across the country. There has been one case of a reaction related to the consumption of a cake.

The cakes have the UPC code 6 24122 00700 8, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says.

Consumption of the product may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction in persons with allergies to eggs, according to an agency news release.

