Duc d'Anville Elementary in Halifax to close next week due to COVID-19 spread

Duc d'Anville Elementary in Halifax will be closed next week to contain the spread of COVID-19 within the school, the province announced Friday.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang made the recommendation.

"While our goal is to keep students learning in the classroom, I was clear that if stronger measures were needed, like closing a school, we would not hesitate to act," he said in a news release.

"The regional medical officer of health team has been closely monitoring this situation, and they are recommending a temporary closure to contain the spread."

Students will do at-home learning instead.

Public Health's mobile testing unit will remain in the community next week. Before returning to the classroom on Monday, Oct. 18, a negative COVID-19 test will be required.

There will also be COVID-19 vaccination clinics set up in the community to encourage families to get vaccinated.

Concerns about potential community spread at Duc d'Anville were recently raised by parents and the teachers' union.

