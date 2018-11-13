How an auction in Trenton signals the end of an era

From 50-tonne cranes to gas-powered golf carts, millions of dollars worth of items will be up for auction this week at the failed wind-turbine manufacturing plant in Trenton, N.S.

The items have been in storage at the former DSME Trenton location for more than two years and most have barely been used.

The two-day auction begins Wednesday morning.

It features more than 900 items, including heavy machinery, that were used at an operation that only produced 35 turbines.

One of the buildings at the DSME Trenton site. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

DSME Trenton was placed into receivership in 2016 after the province called in a $32-million loan. The province tried unsuccessfully to find another company interested in taking over the site.

Now everything inside the massive buildings is being sold.

Some of the buildings have been there for a century.

"And they look every day of it, but the others are in exceptionally good shape," said David MacNeil, an official with Nova Scotia Lands, the provincial arm tasked with the future of the site. "We feel there is still some potential there to bring jobs back to that part of Pictou County."

The War Wasp was built and launched in Trenton in 1917. (Submitted)

One of the problems with the site is it is too big for most companies to consider setting up shop. But it's possible in future several companies could divide the space.

"We've had a fair bit of interest from people who have looked at the buildings and have followed up with us looking for engineering specs," said MacNeil. "At this early stage we're encouraged."

Through the years the plant has had numerous companies under its roof, but it was best known for producing rail cars. In the late 1970s, Trenton Works employed nearly 3,000 people.

When the plant was built in 1912, Trenton quickly became known as a steel town and became one of the biggest employers in Atlantic Canada.

One of the many heavy industrial items available at the DSME auction. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

During the First and Second World War, the plant was used to support the Canadian military. More than a million artillery shells were produced in Trenton for Canadian troops in the First World War.

But jobs in Trenton today are hard to find.

"It's a worry now and all the young people who live in the town of Trenton, once they are done school, they have to move away to get work," said Shirley MacMillan, the curator at Trenton's heritage centre. "There's just no work for them here now like there used to be in the past."

Hundreds of lots of new tools are available at the DSME auction. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The auction is a reminder that Trenton's industrial glory days are well in the past.

With the economic engine no longer in place at the shuttered plant, the town is struggling to provide services. Its future is uncertain.

"It's tough on the older generation that worked there over the years, and they had their kids work there, and now they are seeing it fall away," said Trenton Mayor Shannon MacInnis. "It's always been our major source of jobs and the major source of our tax base, so it's a blow."

Just how much money the auction will bring in remains to be seen.

Many of the items include industrial welding and painting equipment. Some of the auction lots are new tools never taken out of their boxes.

One of four old locomotives available in the DSME auction. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The majority of the items are large industrial machines and there are a number of trucks are up for sale. Everything at the plant is available including the entire parts inventory, small loaders, forklifts and four refurbished locomotives, originally built about 75 years ago.