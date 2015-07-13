Provincial parks offering showers, water amid drought

People who are experiencing water shortages due to the dry conditions in southwestern Nova Scotia can now visit some provincial parks to get a shower or to access drinking water, but some sites require registering in advance.

Six provincial parks opened on Monday to help people needing water, according to a news release from the Department of Lands and Forestry.

"This weekend's rainfall didn't alleviate conditions that have affected the water supply and have led many residents to conserve water or find other sources," Lands and Forestry Minister Iain Rankin said in the release.

"Provincial parks have helped residents facing these conditions in the past and will again be available to the public until things improve."

"Government will continue to monitor the situation and work with municipalities to address their needs."

Residents can now get a shower and drinking water at Graves Island Provincial Park in Lunenburg County and The Islands Provincial Park in Shelburne County between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily.

Residents may also take a shower and acquire non-potable water at Ellenwood Lake Provincial Park in Yarmouth County between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The day-use area of Rissers Beach Provincial Park in Lunenburg County will be open between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. for showers and clean drinking water.

Sand Hills Beach Provincial Park in Shelburne County and Glenwood Provincial Park in Yarmouth County are open for non-potable water only.

Residents needing water must register in advance by contacting the parks directly. The department said residents must wear a mask, keep a safe distance from park employees and others and not visit the parks if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Comfort stations at camping parks will be closed to registered campers during the public access times and will be cleaned before being reopened.

MORE TOP STORIES