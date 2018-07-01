Hundreds of drummers welcome Canada Day with noise

Hundreds of people in Halifax came together to make as much noise as possible as part of a Canada Day celebration.

Organizers of the Canada Day Drumming Celebration said they were attempting to gather people from many cultures and ethnic backgrounds to beat drums of all types for an ear-splitting six minutes.

Some of the participants who took part in the Canada Day drumming. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

"It is an international kind of instrument for celebration. We decided it is very easy to play, either for children, or for people who don't have any kind of musical background," said organizer Jinyu Sheng.

People showed off many different styles of drumming at the celebration. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

The event took place at the Superstore in downtown Halifax.

Participants were encouraged to bring drums that originate from cultures around the world. The idea was to show how diverse communities can work together.

It was extra special for drummer Dan Guo.

Dan Guo took part in the Canada Day drumming event. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

"This is a big, big day for Canada and for my son, because my son's birthday is the same, the same day. So I'm so glad to join this ceremony," she said.

This is the second year the organizers have gathered together drummers in Halifax. This effort was meant to coincide with people drumming simultaneously in 11 other cities across the country in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record. The Guinness results won't be available for two weeks.

Between 300 and 400 people took part in the Canada Day drumming celebration. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

The other cities where drumming events took place were Vancouver, Calgary, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, Kamloops, Prince George and Prince Rupert.

Lion dancers in Halifax on Canada Day 2018. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

