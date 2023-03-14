Cape Breton police seize drugs, $10K in cash during traffic stops

Cape Breton Regional Police have seized an undisclosed amount of drugs and more than $10,000 as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking.

On Saturday, street crime officers pulled a vehicle over on Sydney Port Access Road in Sydney, N.S., where they found cash, cocaine and oxycodone.

A 33-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, both of North Sydney, have been charged with two counts of drug trafficking. The man was also charged with possessing property obtained by crime.

Two days prior, on Thursday, officers stopped a vehicle on Pitt Street in Glace Bay where they seized cocaine and some cash.

Police then searched a home on Upper McLean Street where they found more cocaine and other drug paraphernalia.

A 40-year-old Glace Bay man is facing a charge of cocaine trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

