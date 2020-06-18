2 Nova Scotia women charged after recent overdoses led to death

Two Nova Scotia women are facing trafficking charges after one person died and another was hospitalized following drug overdoses in April.

On April 20, RCMP issued a warning about drugs in the Windsor-West Hants area after responding to two overdoses in 24 hours. One person died, while the other was taken to hospital and survived.

According to an RCMP release Thursday, the drugs were seized and sent for testing. Police said they have confirmed that one of the drugs was fentanyl, a highly potent opioid.

Two 20-year-old women have been now been charged — one with trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking, the other with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both will appear in Windsor provincial court at a later date.

Earlier this week, the Nova Scotia Health Authority said on Twitter it has recently received community reports of opioid contamination in non-opioid illicit drugs.

The warning came after the death last week of a 15-year-old Dartmouth girl, Miya Harris. Her mother said she believes her daughter had taken the drug MDMA, also known as ecstasy, but that it was laced with fentanyl.

According to Health Canada, fentanyl is a pain reliever where "a few grains can be enough to kill you."

If you suspect someone is overdosing on an opioid, Health Canada said you should call 911 immediately and use naloxone, which can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Free naloxone kits are available throughout Nova Scotia.

MORE TOP STORIES