Man arrested for drug-impaired driving had small child in vehicle, RCMP say

A 37-year-old Kentville, N.S., man is facing a slew of charges after police say he was caught driving while under the influence of drugs with a small child in the vehicle.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said police were called about a white van driving erratically just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday on Brooklyn Street in Somerset, N.S.

The caller told police there was a small child in the car and they suspected the driver was impaired. The white van nearly ran three other vehicles off the road, then hit a trailer that was attached to the back of a truck and went off the road on the opposite side, according to police.

The driver attempted to flee the scene on foot with the five-year-old, said Clarke.

"Right away we observed signs of drug impairment on the driver and he had suffered from minor injuries that didn't require hospital treatment," said Clark.

The five-year-old was also assessed at the scene, then taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Clark said the child is safe but didn't provide further information. She also would not say what the relationship is between the man and the child.

Charged with resisting arrest

When RCMP attempted to arrest the man, Clarke said he resisted, damaging a police car and threatening two officers.

Police searched the man and said they found drugs and drug paraphernalia on him. Police then took him to the Kings District RCMP detachment where he underwent a drug recognition test. Clark said the results are not yet available.

He was held in custody overnight until his appearance in Kentville provincial court on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance by a drug, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000.

Clark credited the caller for reporting the alleged impaired driver and said if anyone suspects someone of driving under the influence they should call 911.

"If you think someone is impaired, please call us. You're not overburdening us. We want this information out there, we want people to call us if they think someone's being unsafe on the road," she said.

