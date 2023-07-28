36-year-old man drowns at Pictou County's Melmerby Beach

A 36-year-old man from New Glasgow, N.S., died Wednesday while swimming at Melmerby Beach in Pictou County.

RCMP said the man was in the water at about 1:15 p.m. when he went into distress and began calling for help.

A bystander pulled the man to shore, but the swimmer lost consciousness.

RCMP, paramedics and firefighters were dispatched and performed CPR, but they were unable to revive the man.

He was then taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said the drowning was not related to the flooding in the province.

On Monday, a 31-year-old man went missing while tubing on Gold River in Lunenburg County and is presumed to have been swept out to sea. His body has not been located.

In a separate incident on Monday, a woman drowned while swimming off Great Village in Colchester County.

MORE TOP STORIES