Boy, 14, presumed drowned at Kidston Lake in Spryfield

A 14-year-old boy is believed to have drowned at Kidston Lake in Spryfield, N.S., on Thursday.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the lake just before 7 p.m. for a report that someone was having trouble swimming, had gone underwater and could not be found.

An RCMP dive team was on the scene and continuing to search for the boy as of 9:45 p.m.

Police are not releasing the name of the boy.

A resident who lives near the lake said the boy was in the water with some friends and appeared not to be a good swimmer.

The boy wasn't flailing or showing obvious signs of distress, so his friends didn't seem to realize he was having trouble until he went under and didn't come back up again.

Kidston Lake is a popular swimming hole in the area.

The beach is one of the HRM's supervised beaches, but it is only supervised until 5 p.m.