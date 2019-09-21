Drone, night vision equipment used to find missing hikers in Halifax

Two hikers are safe after being reported missing in the winding trails of Halifax's Long Lake Provincial Park just after midnight Saturday.

Due to the size of the area, first responders used a drone and night vision equipment to search for the two women.

Using the drone, Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency spotted the pair just before 3 a.m., about 750 metres from the intersection of St. Margarets Bay Road and Albert Walker Road.

Officers with night vision equipment accompanied by a police dog went to the location. They escorted the women out of the woods at around 4 a.m.

Neither hiker was injured but paramedics checked them out as a precaution.

