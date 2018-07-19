Driver stopped for speeding gets ticketed for smoking cigar

It's well-established that smoking can kill you; under the wrong circumstances, it can also get you a traffic ticket.

RCMP say they stopped an allegedly speeding car in Halfway Cove, Guysborough County, N.S. The RCMP officer noticed the driver was smoking a cigar and had a 13-year-old passenger.

The officer told the driver that was illegal under Nova Scotia's Smoke-Free Places Act. Police say that's when the driver got belligerent.

He refused to stub out his cigar and kept on smoking. The officer charged him under the Smoke-Free Places Act — and issued a speeding ticket. The incident happened on June 30, but police sent out a media release about it Thursday.

In Nova Scotia, it is illegal to smoke or vape tobacco or cannabis in a car with someone aged 18 or younger, even if the windows or sunroof are open. The act also prohibits smoking in company vehicles carrying two or more people.