Driver stopped for speeding gets ticketed for smoking cigar
Driver stopped for speeding gets ticketed for smoking cigar

RCMP say they stopped an allegedly speeding car in Halfway Cove, Guysborough County, N.S. The RCMP officer noticed the driver was smoking a cigar and had a 13-year-old passenger.

Guysborough County driver broke law by smoking in a car with a minor present, RCMP say

Nova Scotia banned smoking in cars with children back in 2008. (Shutterstock/sirtravelalot)

It's well-established that smoking can kill you; under the wrong circumstances, it can also get you a traffic ticket.

RCMP say they stopped an allegedly speeding car in Halfway Cove, Guysborough County, N.S. The RCMP officer noticed the driver was smoking a cigar and had a 13-year-old passenger. 

The officer told the driver that was illegal under Nova Scotia's Smoke-Free Places Act. Police say that's when the driver got belligerent.

He refused to stub out his cigar and kept on smoking. The officer charged him under the Smoke-Free Places Act — and issued a speeding ticket. The incident happened on June 30, but police sent out a media release about it Thursday.

In Nova Scotia, it is illegal to smoke or vape tobacco or cannabis in a car with someone aged 18 or younger, even if the windows or sunroof are open. The act also prohibits smoking in company vehicles carrying two or more people.

