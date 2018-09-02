Driver speeding in wrong lane seriously injures motorcyclist in Digby area crash

A 44-year-old woman riding a motorcycle was seriously injured on Sunday after she was struck by a car driving in the wrong lane on Highway 1 in Clementsport, N.S., near Digby.

The woman was riding with a group of other motorcyclists.

They were rounding a curve in the road when the 23-year-old man driving a car hit the woman's motorcycle and she was thrown from her bike, RCMP said in a press release.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said the driver of the car was in the wrong lane at the time of the collision. The media release stated the car was "speeding."

The woman was airlifted to hospital. The driver of the car was not injured.

Clarke said RCMP are considering laying criminal charges. She did not say what charges may be pending.

"It really depends on the information that we get," said Clarke. "We have a couple things in mind, but don't want to be specific about that just yet."

RCMP are requesting any witnesses, or people who may have video footage of the collision, call them at 902-665-4481.

The highway was closed for several hours.

This weekend motorcyclists are gathering in Digby for the annual Wharf Rat Rally, an event for bike enthusiasts.

This is the second serious motorcycle crash this weekend. A collision in New Germany involving four motorcycles sent four men to hospital on Saturday.