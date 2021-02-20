Driver shot, crashes into utility pole, police say

Halifax Regional Police say a man was shot and crashed into a utility pole in the Dartmouth neighbourhood of Woodlawn.

In a news release, police said they responded to reports of a shooting at Mount Edward Road and Cranberry Crescent shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.

At that location they found a driver unconscious, with life-threatening injuries. Police would not say whether he was shot before or after the crash.

Police described the crash as a single-vehicle collision. They would not say whether anyone else was in the vehicle.

Police are asking people to avoid the area, where multiple officers, including canine and forensic identification members are on scene.

All traffic is blocked off on Mount Edward Road between Ridgecrest Drive and Stuart Harris Drive and police said they expect it to remain so for "an extended period of time."

