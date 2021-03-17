Driver on Highway 101 dies after car crosses median, traffic, catches fire in field

Drivers on a twinned section of Highway 101 near Hantsport, N.S., encountered a harrowing scene just after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

RCMP say a small car travelling eastbound crossed the median, over both westbound lanes and landed in a field where it caught fire.

RCMP Cpl. Mark Skinner said it was a single-vehicle accident. The victim, believed to be a woman, died on scene.

"It was quite a bad scene," he said.

The westbound lanes of Highway 101 between exits 8 and 8A are expected to be closed for several hours for collision reconstruction analysis.

