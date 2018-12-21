'Bit of a rampage': Man faces charges after fleeing checkpoint, hitting police car

A 27-year-old man from Truro Heights, N.S., is facing several charges after he "went on a bit of a rampage," failed to stop at a police checkpoint, hit a police car and injured an officer, RCMP say.

Police say they were conducting a roadside check at the intersection of Lower Truro Road and Truro Heights Road at 12:45 a.m. Friday when a Ford pickup truck drove past the officers and sped away.

Police tried but failed to find the vehicle.

Almost an hour later, a resident called police to say that a truck matching the pickup's description had come out of the woods and was driven across someone's lawn.

"It's certainly possible that he sat and waited or took a trail through the woods," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke. "We're not sure."

Officers found the truck in Lower Truro at 2 a.m., but when they tried to stop it, the driver swerved in front of one police car, hit another police car and ended up in the ditch.

Police administered a roadside screening test that showed the man had no alcohol in his system.

Both the driver and the officer who was inside the struck police car were taken to hospital with injuries and later released.

The man has been charged with fleeing from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and assaulting a police officer.