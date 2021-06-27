Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia·New

Driver dead after vehicle struck steel container in North Sydney, N.S.

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in North Sydney, N.S., on Sunday morning. Cape Breton Regional Police responded to the crash near M.V. Osprey Ltd., a seafood wholesaler, at 7:13 a.m.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene

CBC News ·
The new Cape Breton Regional Police East Division Headquarters in Glace Bay. (George Mortimer/CBC)

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in North Sydney, N.S., on Sunday morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to the crash near M.V. Osprey Ltd., a seafood wholesaler, at 7:13 a.m.

Police say a Toyota Corolla left the road and struck a steel container. 

The driver, who was the only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now