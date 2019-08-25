Driver dies after police pursuit in North Kentville

Nova Scotia's police watchdog is investigating after a driver crashed into a cement wall and died following a police pursuit in North Kentville, N.S., early Sunday.

According to RCMP, a police officer was on patrol on Middle Dyke Road in North Kentville at around 2:20 a.m. when they observed a vehicle driving erratically.

The officer activated the lights and sirens on his vehicle, turned around and attempted to stop the vehicle.

"As the member got closer to the vehicle, it accelerated through an intersection and lost control, striking a cement retaining wall," RCMP stated in a news release.

Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP have not disclosed any details about the driver or the passenger. The incident is being investigated by the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team.

