Driver crashes into police cruiser on Dartmouth highway

Halifax Regional Police say a driver who crashed into a parked police cruiser early Sunday morning in Dartmouth was showing signs of impairment.

According to a police news release, the crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on Highway 111, where an officer was helping another motorist with a vehicle breakdown.

The news release says a 40-year-old woman from Dartmouth crashed directly into the police cruiser after failing to pass around the two parked vehicles. She and the police officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

Police say the woman refused to comply with a blood demand, and is now facing a criminal charge for that refusal. She'll appear in provincial court at a later date.

Highway 111 southbound between the MacKay Bridge and Victoria Road extension was closed for investigators following the crash but has since reopened.

