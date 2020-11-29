Driver charged after propane truck rollover in Burnside

A driver from Sydney, N.S. has been charged with impaired driving after a truck carrying 45,000 litres of propane went off the road and overturned in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to the scene near the intersection of Akerley Boulevard and Gloria McCluskey Avenue just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

Ron Powell with Halifax Fire said there was a "small leak" that emergency crews had to deal with. He said there was a danger of a potential fire or explosion.

All the propane was transferred to another truck and crews remained on scene Sunday.

The top of Akerley Boulevard where it turns into the 107 Highway was closed for much of the day Saturday and is expected to reopen Sunday morning.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said the 48-year-old male driver of the truck was arrested for impaired operation of a conveyance and will appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.

He was the sole occupant of the truck and was not injured.

Another driver charged in separate incident

Police are also investigating another collision involving an impaired driver.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to a collision at the intersection of South Park and South streets in Halifax just before 11 p.m. Friday night.

The vehicle, a sedan, hit a divider between the roadway and the bicycle lane, causing it to roll over.

The 23-year-old female driver was the sole occupant of the car and suffered minor injuries.

She will appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face charges of impaired operation of a conveyance.

