Driver arrested after series of crimes committed in under an hour, RCMP say

Someone crashed a car into two businesses, robbing one, before fuelling up and stealing from a gas station in Nova Scotia over the weekend, according to police.

RCMP arrested a man Monday and will charge him in relation to the three incidents.

At 1:49 a.m. Sunday, someone rammed a small black car into a Stewiacke gas station, went inside and stole the cash register.

At 2:24 a.m., someone rammed a small black car into an Elmsdale business, causing significant damage, and then fled. Police didn't say if anything was stolen in that incident.

At 2:43 a.m., a man driving a small black car stopped for gas in Fall River. He walked into the station, said no one would get hurt, walked behind the counter and stole the cash register.

"A short time later, police located the suspect vehicle driving along the 700 block of Waverley Road [in Dartmouth] and stopped the vehicle. The driver was arrested without incident," Cpl. Mark Skinner said Monday.

The 44-year-old man from Middle Sackville is charged with robbery, breaking and entering, theft under $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and three counts of mischief over $5,000.

