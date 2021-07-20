Drive-thru, drop-in COVID-19 vaccinations expanded in Nova Scotia

Drive-thru, drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics are now being offered in more communities in Nova Scotia.

Eligible Nova Scotians can get a first or second dose of vaccine without an appointment at the drive-thru clinics in Dartmouth, New Glasgow, Truro and Wolfville.

Anyone 18 or older can get their shot at one of the locations. Moderna is the only type of vaccine being given at these clinics, and people must wait until at least 28 days after their first dose before getting a second shot.

The drive-through, drop-in clinics are available at the following locations and times:

Dartmouth : 7 Mount Hope Ave., behind Dartmouth General Hospital, daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. AT.

: 7 Mount Hope Ave., behind Dartmouth General Hospital, daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. AT. New Glasgow : 678 East River Rd., in the Aberdeen Shopping Centre parking lot, Tuesday, July 20, to Friday, July 23, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. AT.

: 678 East River Rd., in the Aberdeen Shopping Centre parking lot, Tuesday, July 20, to Friday, July 23, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. AT. Truro : 625 Abenaki Rd., Rath Eastlink Community Centre, daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. AT.

: 625 Abenaki Rd., Rath Eastlink Community Centre, daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. AT. Wolfville: 504 Main St., Acadia Festival Theatre parking lot, daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. AT.

Drop-in clinics that are not drive-thrus are also offered at:

Halifax : Bayers Lake Community Vaccine Clinic at 41 Washmill Lake Rd., on Tuesday July 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. AT.

: Bayers Lake Community Vaccine Clinic at 41 Washmill Lake Rd., on Tuesday July 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. AT. Berwick: Berwick fire hall, 300 Commercial St., from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. AT until July 23.

Other ways of getting a COVID-19 vaccination are listed on the Nova Scotia Health website.

MORE TOP STORIES