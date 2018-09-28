HRM to provide drinking water, shower facilities to residents with dry wells

The Halifax Regional Municipality is starting a program to provide drinking water and shower facilities to residents dealing with significantly low well water levels because of a lack of rain over the last few months.

Deputy fire Chief Roy Hollett said between 60 and 70 homes so far have reported issues with their wells. The municipality said the problem is especially acute in the Prospect area and along the Eastern Shore.

Even a rural fire station in Harrietsfield that depends on a well has run dry, said Hollett.

The list of 24 locations offering drinking water and showers and their hours of operation can be found online here.

For now, two litres of drinking water per person will be given out daily.

Hollett said they will evaluate how much water they're providing to determine whether the need is increasing or decreasing at the end of each week.

"What the outcome will be, we don't know," he said.

Earlier this month, Halifax Water placed mandatory restrictions on water use for customers in Dartmouth, Eastern Passage, Westphal, North Preston and Cole Harbour.

Residents on wells who are experiencing a water shortage are asked to call 311 to help the municipality better assess the magnitude of the problem and provide help as needed.