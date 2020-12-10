Dramatic RCMP car chase ends in Halifax crash

The RCMP have released no details about an investigation being led by the force's federal serious and organized crime section that included a dramatic car chase and police response in Halifax's west end on Wednesday afternoon.

Videos on social media show a car leaving the Highway 102 off ramp and driving over grass with multiple unmarked police SUVs and trucks in pursuit shortly after 3 p.m. Tracks were still visible Thursday morning.

The vehicle then crossed over the busy Joseph Howe Drive, with police right behind it, and made its way onto Elliott Street.

A woman who lives on the street said all vehicles jumped the curb to her road where two SUVs pinned the suspect car and forced it to stop.

She also saw two people arrested, and she saw an officer with a handgun in a plastic bag.

The car crashed into a power pole during the police stop, breaking it. It had been replaced by Thursday morning.

Tire tracks are seen near the Highway 102 overpass by Joseph Howe Drive on Thursday morning. On Wednesday, people saw a dramatic RCMP car chase through the area. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

On Thursday morning, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau offered no new details on what happened.

The RCMP have an ongoing investigation at "several locations" throughout the Halifax municipality, she told CBC's Maritime Noon.

The Nova Scotia RCMP's federal serious and organized crime section is leading the investigation, Croteau said.

"It's an ongoing investigation, so I can't provide further details on that," Croteau said.

Croteau said the Mounties would release more information on the investigation, and whether charges are laid, when available. She said there was no risk to public safety.

When asked about whether police were also active in the Hammonds Plains area of Old Annapolis Road, Croteau said she had no information on the specific sites.

Halifax Regional Police confirmed in an email Wednesday evening that the police deployment was an RCMP operation, even though the area is usually covered by Halifax city police.

They added that the RCMP's emergency response team was involved in the situation.

Const. John MacLeod said Thursday that "select officials" within HRP were told that the operation was going to take place at an undetermined time.

"However, as can often be the case with sensitive federal investigations and operations, HRP were not provided any specific details or locations within our jurisdiction," MacLeod said in a release on Thursday.

MacLeod added that the expectation had been that any public communication plan on the operation would be the responsibility of the agency running the operation, which is the RCMP.

