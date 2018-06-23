Drag queens walk in Liverpool parade after outpouring of support

Drag queens Zara Matrix and Bridget Von Snaps marched through Liverpool, N.S.'s Privateer Parade without a hitch Saturday morning.

The pair was part of the Oscar's Cafe, Flowers, Gifts and Such float celebrating the LGBTQ community. The business briefly pulled out of the parade following online backlash about the float. But an outpouring of online support made the cafe's owner, Kim Myra, reconsider.

"There are a lot of gay and lesbians in this community, drag queens have been made a huge presence here. It's part of the LGBT community, they're entertainers, we love them, my son is one and I'm proud of him so I'm showing him off with Bridget," Myra said.

Kim Myra said supportive messages online brought her back to the Privateers Parade. (Steve Berry/CBC)

Matrix is Myra's son (his real name is Bradley Keeping-Myra) and he said he's "pretty proud" of his mother for staying in the parade.

"It's been quite the journey this past week. I think, you know, a lot of kids don't have that support so I'm really happy that I do," Keeping-Myra said.

Keeping-Myra said he hopes his participation in the parade shows support to LGBTQ people in Liverpool who might not be finding it at home.

Bradley Keeping-Myra, whose drag name is Zara Matrix, prepares for Privateers Parade. (Steve Berry/CBC)

"When they see us walking down the street all done up, it shows them that it's ok to be yourself and that's one of the reasons I love to do this," he said.

Myra said the online support she received played a big part in her rejoining the parade. She said the parade committee walked behind her float to show their support.

"Everybody rose up and said, 'Hey Kim, you know what? We support you. We don't believe that this is all about Liverpool not being supportive. You gotta forget the naysayers and you gotta make everybody aware and educate them,' she said.

Bridget Von Snaps (left) and Zara Matrix (right) pose for photos ahead of Privateers Parade in Liverpool, N.S. (Steve Berry/CBC)

Keeping-Myra said he was impressed with the support too.

"It was just incredible how many people rallied against that fear and negativity," he said.

