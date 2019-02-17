Drag queen group switches venue for more accessible shows

A group of drag queens in Halifax is making its shows more accessible and available to a younger audience.

Starting next month, Queens of the Glamazon — made up of queens Rouge Fatale, Eureka Love and Farrah Moan — will perform at the Bus Stop Theatre.

"It's been great in the bar scene for so many years, but there are limitations," said Farrah Moan, or Brad McRae.

"There's a lot of people who want to experience local drag or actual live drag that can't do that."

The group says they've heard calls to offer shows in a space that is more accommodating to those with accessibility needs.

"Drag is fabulous and it should be experienced by everybody who wants to experience it," said Eureka Love, aka Tim Humphrey.

"I think just having two new energy groups in the audience that we've never had normally before will be really exciting to play off of that."

Queens of the Glamazon hope to have a monthly show at their new space, The Bus Stop Theatre on Gottingen Street. (Emma Davie/CBC)

Rouge Fatale's sister has a disability and Fatale says it makes it difficult for her to attend shows at other venues.

"Now she'll be able to come to shows again. That in itself is huge to me."

Fatale, aka Jason Spurrell, said it also means they can host shows open to people 16 and older.

"Whether they be queer or ally, I think it's important that they see that drag isn't just what they see on TV."

From left, drag queens Farrah Moan, Eureka Love and Rouge Fatale enjoy a Sunday morning coffee at the Bus Stop Theatre. (Emma Davie/CBC)

With the rise in popularity of the reality competition show RuPaul's Drag Race, drag in itself is becoming more mainstream.

But Fatale said that because the show is a competition, the queens on it are often portrayed as "shady" or more cut-throat — and that isn't true of Halifax's drag scene.

"We don't cut each other's throats. We bring people in, we're a family."

Different points of view

Farrah Moan said it will also give a chance for young people to see different points of view or styles of drag.

"There's something kind of beautiful with drag because it's open to any kind of drag expression you want to do."

The shows will offer more than just drag queens — there's also drag kings and gender-fluid performers.

"Especially for queer youth and allies that are underage, we'll provide them different points of view that they might find they can relate to themselves," Farrah Moan said.

The group has also registered as a non-profit. This means they can partner with other organizations and non-profits, as well as access public funding.

"It's just going to open more doors for us in what we're able to do and what we're able to bring to the masses," said Eureka Love.

Queens of the Glamazon says the ultimate goal is to have regular shows each month with different guests.

Rouge Fatale said people can expect comedy, impersonations and choreographed numbers at the shows.

'Rhinestones everywhere!'

"They can expect the unexpected. I hate saying it that way, but we don't even know what's going to happen. We have no clue," Fatale said.

"We plan things. We write out a script. But when it comes down to it, you don't know what's going to come out of our mouths."

But there's one thing people can expect.

"There are rhinestones everywhere!"

The group's first show at the Bus Stop Theatre, the High Heel Awards, is on March 16.

