Dr. Strang's tie tree on display at the IWK Health Centre

A Christmas tree decorated with ties from Nova Scotia's chief public officer of health has a new home at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

The tree is adorned with 22 of Dr. Robert Strang's ties from his celebrated collection and went for a whopping $8,250 after a bidding war in an online auction.

Strang said he was eager to donate the ties because the money is going to the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia.

It turns out, Doctors Nova Scotia was the winner of the bidding war. The winner wasn't made public initially.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, wears a different tie at every briefing. (CBC)

Dr. Robyn MacQuarrie, president of the organization, said Doctors Nova Scotia wanted to use the purchase to highlight the work of the province's Public Health team.

"The work that Dr. Strang and the medical officers of health, the work they put forward this year in dealing with this pandemic is nothing short of phenomenal."

MacQuarrie said Doctors Nova Scotia has been looking for ways to show their thanks to the physicians and health-care workers who have been challenged throughout the pandemic.

The organization said the tree was an ideal fit to bring some joy to people while raising awareness about the mental health challenges many are facing in the pandemic.

"People are needing a little extra support these days. People are needing a little extra kindness."

Dr. Robert Strang received ties as gifts when he started holding daily briefings during the pandemic (Ian Selig )

The tree is set up at the Goldbloom Pavilion at the IWK. MacQuarrie said Doctors Nova Scotia wanted to place it in an area where many people can check out some of Dr. Strang's unique ties.

"The IWK is a place where there's often times need for some cheering up, so hopefully we'll see that."

