Why this immunologist says N.S. may need to reconsider a mask mandate

The director of the Canadian Center for Vaccinology says Public Health should consider bringing back a mask mandate since it appears that many Nova Scotians are choosing not to wear masks in indoor public places.

"We're seeing shopping centres and supermarkets and elsewhere, we're seeing people without masks, so while the public knows what to do, not all the public is doing it," immunologist Dr. Scott Halperin told CBC Radio's Information Morning on Thursday.

"And if they're not wearing a mask then Public Health should reconsider putting those mandates back in place."

Nova Scotia has been without a mask mandate since March 21, when the province lifted most COVID-19 health restrictions. Masks are still required in schools and health-care settings.

The province has seen cases rise since then. The last weekly update on March 31 showed a daily average of 598 new cases and more than 600 Nova Scotia health authority staff were off work as of Tuesday for COVID related reasons.

Halperin's conversation with Information Morning guest host Preston Mulligan has been edited for clarity and length.

Are you able to compare how Nova Scotia is doing right now in managing this current wave compared to the rest of the country?

It's hard to have direct provincial comparisons now because of the different ways that testing is being used and made available and how other provinces are reporting their cases ... What one can look at more closely — which hasn't changed over the pandemic — is hospitalizations and deaths. Certainly Nova Scotia has a higher number of hospitalizations than it had previously, but down since the peak of the Omicron wave, the first wave in January, where there were over 100 hospitalizations. We're now running in the 40-60 range so we're certainly seeing a lot more cases, but we're not seeing an uptick in hospitalizations.

We've never had so many health-care professionals off work. Not to mention the fact that 50 people died due to COVID-19 in the month of March. What do you make of all of those numbers?

Our bed capacity is actually shrinking because of the inability to staff those positions, so that's why elective surgeries had to be cancelled and other measures like that. As far as the deaths are concerned, we are seeing an average of one to two deaths a day, which is far too much. We're always talking about capacity in terms of our ability to take care of patients and not overwhelming the ICUs. But it doesn't change the fact that people are still dying of COVID, and whereas before it was mostly outbreaks in long-term care facilities, we're seeing people in the community getting COVID and dying. I don't think people should think the pandemic is over by any stretch of the imagination.

The emergency department entrance at the QEll Health Sciences Centre on Robie Street in Halifax is shown. Hundreds of Nova Scotia health authority staff are off work due to interactions with COVID-19. (Robert Short/CBC)

Premier Tim Houston said yesterday in a Twitter video that yes, there's lots of COVID around but there's no need for public mandates because we all know how to protect ourselves and our family. What do you think of that statement?

I think it's absolutely correct that we all know how to protect our families, and the way to do that is to avoid large crowds, put masks on when you're in indoor facilities. People have practiced that while there were mandates and they should be doing it now that there aren't mandates.

Unfortunately, the public is getting the message: well, if Public Health really wanted the public to do that, they would just put the mandates back in ... If the public really understood what was being said, they should be wearing a mask. And if they're not wearing a mask then Public Health should reconsider putting those mandates back in place.

On the other hand, Nova Scotia enjoys a fairly high rate of vaccination. Doesn't that give us some kind of protection or reassurance that when we're out in public that maybe it's OK to remove our mask?

We are a very highly protected province in terms of immunization, probably one of the best in the country. With the Omicron variant, that protects us very well, not 100 per cent, but it protects us against that hospitalization, death, the severe COVID infection. It doesn't protect us against getting COVID.

The vaccine is not highly effective against transmission because there is a mismatch. The vaccine is still made against the original ancestral strain, not against Omicron. Therefore, people can still get infected, can still pass it to people who are at risk, and when they're infected, they have to stay home.… So we're protected against very severe disease, but we're not protected against getting the infection.

'The vaccine is not highly effective against transmission because there is a mismatch,' Halperin said. (Markus Schreiber/The Associated Press)

If you were giving advice to the premier, would you tell him that we ought to reintroduce a mask mandate?

I guess what I would be saying is for Public Health to themselves take a walk around the malls, take a walk into the supermarkets. And if they're not seeing, you know, 90 per cent of people wearing masks, then they should reconsider that at least until the weather further warms up and people are spending most of their time outside.

Does the level of vaccine that we enjoy in Nova Scotia give us herd immunity yet?

Herd immunity is something we need to stop talking about until we now improve or change the vaccines. Herd immunity is all about getting enough people immunized so that transmission can't occur, and we can see with Omicron — because of the mismatch between that and the vaccine — that despite extraordinarily high levels of vaccination, transmission is still occurring. Therefore herd immunity can never be achieved with the current vaccines.

Herd immunity is something we need to stop talking about until we now improve or change the vaccines. - Dr. Scott Halperin, Canadian Center of Vaccinology

Now, there is research going on to develop new vaccines, both with the using the Omicron strain so there wouldn't be this mismatch and we can then stop transmission, and also with new vaccines. Mucosal vaccines, vaccines that are taken by a nose spray, which then give you protection right where the virus first infects and hopefully then can stop transmission.

Right now, the only herd immunity one can get is if everybody was actually infected with Omicron, and despite all the Omicron that's been circulating, the best estimates are that in Nova Scotia, we're well below 30 per cent of the population having infection-induced immunity. That means that two thirds of the population is still susceptible so we're far from getting herd immunity.

