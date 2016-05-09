Dartmouth urologist fined, suspended for 1 month for false surgical report

A Dartmouth urologist who billed MSI for surgery and examinations that never took place has been fined and suspended for a month.

Two patients complained to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia about the care they received from Dr. Samuel Chun, calling it unprofessional and inadequate.

The college released the findings of its investigation and the settlement agreement reached with Chun earlier this week.

An investigation of the doctor's billings and medical records showed that in one case, Chun told a patient that he had performed surgery on him without completing the procedure. That led to a nearly seven-year delay in diagnosing cancer in the man.

He also billed for a comprehensive examination on another patient that was not performed.

Accord to the college, on July 17, 2010, Chun "prepared Patient F for surgery but did not perform the surgery; reported to Patient F's family physician that he had performed the surgery; billed MSI for conducting a surgery he did not perform."

As a result, the doctor "failed to properly diagnose a liposarcoma that due to the failure was only diagnosed in or around January 2017," reads the college's report.

Growth was cancerous

Patient F told the college he was referred to Chun for a growth on his scrotum. He was booked for surgery and anesthesia was administered but the doctor did not go ahead with the procedure, and referred the man for an ultrasound. But Chun told the man's family doctor that the surgery took place.

In 2012 or 2013, the growth had become larger and the man went back to Chun. Visits continued with the doctor who ordered tests and referred to the growth as a "mystery."

The college's investigation found the patient's family doctor ordered a CT scan and the man was again booked for surgery. The surgeon who performed it found a tumour entangling a healthy testicle and eventually the tumour and testicle were removed. Tests revealed the tumour was a liposarcoma and the patient began treatment for cancer.

Chun was reprimanded and suspended from practising for a month beginning March 18 of this year. He was also fined $5,000 and must pay $10,000 for the costs of investigating the complaints against him.

