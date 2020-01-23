Sydney obstetrician to face hearing for professional misconduct

A Cape Breton obstetrician is being accused of professional misconduct and/or incompetence involving two patients, and will face a formal hearing next month by the Nova Scotia College of Physicians and Surgeons.

The allegations against Dr. Manivasan Moodley relate to contact he had with two patients in July 2017 and are detailed in a notice posted Thursday on the college's website.

In the case of a patient referred to only as A.B., the college alleges Moodley commented inappropriately on the patient's appearance, performed a physical exam in an sexualized manner and asked questions of a sexual nature that were not relevant to the medical issues.

For patient C.D., the college's allegations include that Moodley unnecessarily requested an internal exam, complimented her on the colour of her underwear and suggested seeing the patient at her home and noted he knew where she lived. The college says Moodley then violated physician-patient boundaries by seeking out the patient at her workplace.

Restrictions imposed in 2017

Since September 2017, Moodley has been working under restrictions imposed by the college that require him to have an attendant present at all times when treating patients and not to contact patients outside a clinical setting.

A notice dated Sept. 22, 2017, does not outline why the restrictions were imposed.

A letter informing patients of the restrictions is posted in Moodley's office, by order of the college.

Dr. Gus Grant, the college's registrar, said the allegations against Moodley are "extraordinarily serious" and follow a significant period of investigation.

Practising in Nova Scotia for almost 3 years

Moodley arrived in Cape Breton in March 2017 from South Afirca, where he worked in obstetrics, gynecology and oncology for 28 years.

He was recruited by the former head of the obstetrics department at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, who has since retired.

Moodley's been working as an obstetrician and gynecologist on what's known as a "defined licence" in Nova Scotia.

As a foreign-trained doctor, he is required to work under a supervisor and a sponsor, and pass all Canadian licensing and certification exams before being granted a full licence.

But Moodley was informed last week his sponsorship is being withdrawn, and his last day of work is Friday.

Hearing dates

Without a sponsor, Moodley will no longer be eligible to practise medicine in the province.

The hearing, which will be open to the public, is scheduled for Feb. 24 at the college's office in Bedford. Additional dates have been set aside for Feb. 25-28, March 13 and April 1.

