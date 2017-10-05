Truro doctor to face hearing for professional misconduct, incompetence

A Truro, N.S., urologist is facing accusations of professional misconduct and incompetence stemming from surgeries conducted on two different patients.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia is holding a hearing later this month into conduct by Dr. Jacob Puthenparumpil.

The college said in a hearing notice posted last week that in an August 2016 procedure, Puthenparumpil "failed to recognize the increased risk of bowel injuries as a result of the difficulties encountered during surgery" on Patient A, didn't perform adequate post-operative assessments, didn't recognize a bowel injury and inappropriately discharged the patient.

Puthenparumpil is also alleged to have provided "inaccurate, incomplete or untruthful" information to the college and its investigation committee regarding his post-operative assessments on Patient A.

The hearing notice does not describe the surgeries or identify the patients.

Patient B allegation

The second allegation relates to a surgical procedure performed in May 2016 on Patient B.

Puthenparumpil is accused of not obtaining informed consent from the patient, performing the procedure without obtaining informed consent and failing to take responsibility for performing a different procedure than expected by the patient.

It's also alleged he provided "inaccurate, incomplete or untruthful" information to the college and investigation committee regarding his discussions with the patient during the initial consultation and regarding statements made by the patient's mother after the procedure.

Five days have been set aside for the hearing, which is scheduled to begin April 25.

None of the allegations have been proven.

MORE TOP STORIES