Nova Scotia dental board suspends Bedford dentist's licence

Dr. Errol Gaum has had his licence suspended indefinitely by the Provincial Dental Board of Nova Scotia.

Gaum is a registered dentist who was most recently practising in Bedford, N.S.

In a news release issued Thursday morning, the dental board said it convened an emergency meeting of its complaints committee Wednesday evening to consider recent complaints made against Gaum.

The announcement comes about one week after allegations of professional misconduct, including using excessive force on children while they were in his dentist chair, began surfacing on social media.

A Facebook group dedicated to allegations against the dentist has since attracted more than 1,000 members and has dozens of posts from people sharing stories that date back more than two decades.

MORE TOP STORIES