Dozens of schools closed as winter storm begins to hit N.S.

Dozens of schools in southern and western Nova Scotia are closed this morning as a winter storm brings snow, rain and high winds to the province.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said the weather will get "really messy, really quickly," and Environment Canada is warning there could be flooding in low-lying areas and water pooling on roads.

The storm is moving across the province from west to east, beginning with snow and then changing to rain as temperatures quickly rise, with the risk of ice pellets and freezing rain. Up to 30 mm of rain is expected in some areas.

Nova Scotia Power said given wind gusts are expected to reach 100 km/h, it is expecting outages and has stationed crews across the province.

The forecast for Jan. 10, 2024. (Tina Simpkin/CBC)

Schools in the South Shore Regional Centre for Education are closed, as are those in Digby and Yarmouth counties, although schools are open in Shelburne County.

The Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education has also closed schools, and the Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial has cancelled classes in the western and southern parts of the province.

The conseil said some of its other schools will be dismissed early, as will schools in the Strait Regional Centre for Education.

