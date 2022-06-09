Dozen projects to receive $8.6M for supporting N.S. seniors

The Nova Scotia government is investing $8.6 million into a dozen projects to support seniors, including home care, day programs and assistive equipment.

Barbara Adams, the province's minister of seniors and long-term care, made the announcement Thursday at the Red Cross facility in Dartmouth.

"These initiatives represent some of our boldest ideas," said Adams. "I look forward to seeing how they can improve the well-being of older Nova Scotians and to seeing more innovative ideas for senior care in the future."

The largest investment, $3 million, will fund six demonstration projects for new models of home care delivery that include low-income seniors housing in partnership with Housing Nova Scotia.

The province said in a news release that almost 32,000 Nova Scotians received home care, including home support and nursing services, in 2021-22.

Red Cross funding

The Red Cross equipment loan program, which allows people to rent medical equipment for free on a short-term basis, will receive $725,000 so it can buy more assistive devices.

The Red Cross will be able to buy more items for its equipment loan program. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

"Last year, we served 14,000 Nova Scotians and their caregivers with 23,000 pieces of equipment," said Christine Baert-Wilson, provincial director for the Canadian Red Cross in Nova Scotia.

"These funds announced today will allow us to purchase a significant amount of equipment and allocate it across the province."

That will include items with the highest demand like wheelchairs, walkers, beds and bathroom safety equipment.

The money announced Thursday will also be used to help deliver health care in new, innovative ways. The Victorian Order of Nurses is receiving $50,000 to buy digital medication dispensers.

"We are confident that by trying these new innovative practices that it will lead to more widespread practice," said Jo-Anne Poirier, president and CEO of VON. "We think that it will be fruitful and will provide better care."

MORE TOP STORIES