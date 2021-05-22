Man, 21, dies after downtown Halifax stabbing Friday

A 21-year-old man has died after a stabbing in downtown Halifax Friday evening.

Halifax Regional Police said in a news release it received a report of gunfire and an injured man at the intersection of Barrington and Morris streets around 8:30 p.m. AT.

Multiple police vehicles responded to the scene, where an injured man was found.

Police initially believed the man had been shot but later determined he had actually been stabbed.

The man died of his injuries around 11:35 p.m. AT.

His death is now being investigated as a homicide. Three adults have been arrested and police aren't looking for any other suspects.

Police had cordoned off a stretch of Barrington Street from Bishop Street to South Street, but the area has since been reopened to traffic.

