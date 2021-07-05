2 people taken to hospital after daytime stabbing in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in downtown Halifax on Saturday afternoon. Two people were taken to hospital.
Police responded to call on Robie Street in the afternoon
Police in Halifax are investigating a stabbing that sent two people to hospital on Saturday afternoon.
Around 2:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a woman who had been stabbed near the 1300 block of Robie Street in downtown Halifax, according to a news release.
When police arrived, they found a man and woman with stab wounds. Both were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say they're not looking for anyone else related to the incident.
