2 people taken to hospital after daytime stabbing in Halifax

Police in Halifax are investigating a stabbing that sent two people to hospital on Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a woman who had been stabbed near the 1300 block of Robie Street in downtown Halifax, according to a news release.

When police arrived, they found a man and woman with stab wounds. Both were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they're not looking for anyone else related to the incident.

