Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia·New

2 people taken to hospital after daytime stabbing in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in downtown Halifax on Saturday afternoon. Two people were taken to hospital.

Police responded to call on Robie Street in the afternoon

CBC News ·
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a stabbing that sent two people to hospital on Saturday afternoon. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

Police in Halifax are investigating a stabbing that sent two people to hospital on Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a woman who had been stabbed near the 1300 block of Robie Street in downtown Halifax, according to a news release.

When police arrived, they found a man and woman with stab wounds. Both were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they're not looking for anyone else related to the incident.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now