Man sustains life-threatening injuries after downtown Halifax shooting

Police are investigating a shooting Friday night in downtown Halifax that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Halifax Regional Police said in a news release it received a report of gunfire and an injured man at the intersection of Barrington and Morris streets around 8:30 p.m. AT.

Multiple police vehicles responded to the scene, where a man was found with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, the release said.

Police said a description of a suspect was not immediately available.

People were being asked to avoid the area as police cordoned off a stretch of Barrington Street from Spring Garden Road to South Street.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online or through the P3 Tips app.

