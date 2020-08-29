Why some parts of downtown Halifax stink right now

Parts of downtown Halifax smell like rotten eggs and Halifax Water said it's because there's been very little rain this summer.

During a phone call on Saturday, James Campbell, a spokesperson for the water utility, said he's aware of the issue. He said sewage can go septic when there's little flow.

Halifax Water has been treating the smell around Inglis Street for the past few months with bioxide, which Campbell said is a non-toxic chemical that's used to knock down the hydrogen sulfide gas.

Campbell said rain in the forecast this weekend should help flush the system and help with the odour problem.

While he said he wasn't aware of any direct complaints made about the smell to Halifax Water, Campbell said he is aware of chatter on Twitter.

One video posted on Twitter that appears to have been taken in the city's south end shows a manhole cover moving around. Campbell said the manhole moving around would likely have been caused by pressure in the sewer.

There's an extremely strong smell of rotten eggs at Young Ave and Inglis in the South End. Also note the manhole cover that is dancing around. <a href="https://t.co/TWvsV1qqIX">pic.twitter.com/TWvsV1qqIX</a> —@indoblue82

