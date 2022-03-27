Driver charged after downtown Halifax hit and run

Halifax police say a driver has been charged after a Sunday morning hit and run on Grafton Street in the city's downtown.

Police say the victim, a man in his 20s, was lying on the road when they arrived on the 1600 block of the street around 1 a.m. AT.

Witnesses gave police a description of the driver and vehicle, and police were able to locate the suspect after searching the area.

The charges the driver faces include failing to stop at the scene of an accident, failing to stop at a stop sign, and not complying with the conditions of a new licence.

The victim is expected to survive.

