Death of 80-year-old Cape Breton man ruled a homicide

The death of an 80-year-old Sydney, N.S., man found inside his home in March is being investigated as a homicide, Cape Breton Regional Police said Wednesday.

On March 22, police visited Douglas MacLeod Barrett's home on Terrace Street after receiving a missing person's report.

Staff Sgt. Bill Turner said when officers arrived, they found Barrett's body inside. Turner said Barrett had been missing "for the better part of a week."

Turner said there's no reason to believe the public is at risk. He said police don't believe Barrett's death was random and that those involved knew each other.

Police are releasing few other details.

In a separate, unrelated incident, a 36-year-old woman was convicted of stabbing Barrett in September of 2015.

At her October 2017 trial in Sydney provincial court, the woman said she took a knife into Barrett's bedroom because she was afraid of him and that she stabbed him in self-defence.

In January 2018, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal overturned the woman's conviction and ordered a new trial.

