Mainstreet's Jeff Douglas gets reacquainted with his native Nova Scotia

CBC Mainstreet's Jeff Douglas is on a quest to reacquaint himself with his home province after living away for nearly 30 years.

He's discovering the unique ways that Nova Scotians come together to celebrate this province and create a sense of community.

"Douglas Does" features the radio host lacing up his skates, strapping on a wetsuit and tuning up a ukulele — and this is just the beginning.

Do you have an idea for what Douglas should do next? We want to hear about it! Email emma.smith@cbc.ca with the subject line "Douglas Does" and tell us why Douglas needs to learn from you.

In this episode, Jeff Douglas heads to Windsor and prepares himself — physically and mentally — to go shoulder-to-shoulder with a roller derby team. 4:19

In this episode, Jeff Douglas discovers what makes surfers in Nova Scotia brave the kind of elements that make many shudder. 5:14

Jeff Douglas heads to Woodville, N.S., where a tiny instrument gets a lot of love from around 30 enthusiastic band members. 7:00

