Mainstreet's Jeff Douglas gets reacquainted with his native Nova Scotia
CBC's Mainstreet's Jeff Douglas steps out of the studio for "Douglas Does," a new segment that shines a light on the unique ways Nova Scotians come together to celebrate this province and create a sense of community.
'Douglas Does' shines a light on the unique experiences Nova Scotians embrace
CBC Mainstreet's Jeff Douglas is on a quest to reacquaint himself with his home province after living away for nearly 30 years.
He's discovering the unique ways that Nova Scotians come together to celebrate this province and create a sense of community.
"Douglas Does" features the radio host lacing up his skates, strapping on a wetsuit and tuning up a ukulele — and this is just the beginning.
Do you have an idea for what Douglas should do next? We want to hear about it! Email emma.smith@cbc.ca with the subject line "Douglas Does" and tell us why Douglas needs to learn from you.
MORE TOP STORIES
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.