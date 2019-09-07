'This is a big deal:' Hurricane Dorian set to make landfall in N.S. today

Some Maritimers woke up to a light breeze and the odd raindrop on Saturday morning, but residents are bracing for the impact of what is now a strong Category 1 hurricane.

Hurricane Dorian is barrelling toward the region with winds of 140 km/h and gusts of up to 165 km/h.

Most of the Maritimes is under a combination of weather warnings, including hurricane, tropical storm and rainfall warnings for much of Nova Scotia, rainfall warnings for New Brunswick and rainfall, wind, storm surge and tropical storm warnings for P.E.I.

Environment Canada is warning of flooding along the coast due to storm surges and pounding surf.

The agency is cautioning the winds will topple trees, damage roofing and cladding on buildings, and lead to extended power outages.

"This storm is just a huge storm," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin. "This is a big deal."

As of early Saturday morning, the system was about 650 kilometres southwest of Halifax, moving northeast at 41 km/h — the fastest it has travelled since it formed.

Nova Scotia

Simpkin said the eyewall of the hurricane is expected to hit somewhere between Lunenburg, N.S., and Sheet Harbour this afternoon around suppertime.

Ahead of the system, showers will pick up in intensity.

Rain will become heavy at times this morning over mainland Nova Scotia with a risk of a thunderstorm. It will spread across Nova Scotia today, with 100 to 150 millimetres expected over western areas, and 200 millimetres possible in some local areas. Over central and northwestern parts of the province, 60 to 120 millimetres are expected.

Rain will taper off from southwestern portions of the province to the northeast between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

In Cape Breton, close to 50 millimetres is expected to fall over the course of the storm.

Winds will be strong throughout the mainland, with speeds of 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h this morning, and increasing gusts up to 120 km/h later in the day. Gusts along the coast could reach 150 km/h.

In Cape Breton, winds will be 70 km/h gusting to 110 km/h, with gusts of up to 130 km/h along the coast.

New Brunswick

Southern New Brunswick will see the bulk of the impact of Dorian compared with northern parts of the province. Fifty to 70 millimetres of rain is expected in the south over the course of the storm, while 20 to 30 millimetres is forecasted for the north.

Winds in the south will be 50 km/h gusting to 80 km/h this afternoon, and 70 km/h gusting to 100 km/h after midnight.

In northern New Brunswick, winds will be about 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h.

Prince Edward Island

The island will see heavy rain starting early this afternoon, with 30 millimetres or more in the afternoon and an additional 40 millimetres or more in the evening.

Winds will be 30 km/h gusting to 60 km/h in the afternoon, increasing to 50 km/h gusting to 90 km/h tonight.

