Rural communities battle wastewater treatment problems after Dorian

Some rural communities in Nova Scotia are struggling to deal with unusable wastewater treatment plants after Hurricane Dorian.

Dorian approached the region as a Category 2 hurricane and made landfall near Halifax on Saturday evening as a post-tropical storm with hurricane-strength winds and caused widespread power outages.

The outages have meant affected wastewater treatment plants plants can't operate. When someone flushes a toilet, it ends up at a station with no power.

To deal with the strain on treatment plants in Annapolis County, mobile generators are being brought to stations and trucks are pumping wastewater out of the sewer systems.

Officials are asking people in the Annapolis Valley communities of Granville Ferry, Annapolis Royal, Bridgetown, Bear River, Cornwallis Park and Margaretsville to limit their water use until the power comes back on.

The town of Lunenburg, N.S, has faced unexpected problems with its sewage treatment plant. (Emma Davie/CBC)

In Lunenburg, the wastewater treatment plant hasn't been on since Saturday afternoon.

"If anyone has a flood I'm sure they can appreciate it's bad, but when it's at a treatment plant, it's even more so," said Mayor Rachel Bailey.

She said seawater from the town's back harbour overwhelmed wharves, properties and made its way into the wastewater treatment plant.

"There's electrical equipment in there, so it had to be shut down for the safety of the people who work there and to prevent more catastrophic, potentially, damage," said Bailey.

No timeline for system repair

She said it's too early to tell when it will be repaired. Town staff, along with electricians, technicians and other experts, are assessing the damage.

"This was not something that we could foresee or knew a way to prevent," said Bailey.

The mayor of Lunenburg, Rachel Bailey, says it's too early to say when the wastewater treatment plant will be fully operational. (CBC)

If there's some kind of system failure at the plant, or if it rains heavily, a hydraulic system puts raw sewage into the harbour. This kind of system is in place at most treatment plants, because it stops excess water from backing up into people's homes.

But it can mean trouble for those who work along the harbour.

"It just makes it bad to work around," said fisherman Ken Strowbridge. "It slimes your boat all up."

'My lines are a mess'

Bill Flower, who runs a charter business and is a commercial fisherman in the area, said he's been using rubber gloves when working near one of the six outfall sites in the harbour.

"The side of my boat is a mess right now, my lines are a mess," he said.

Flower said he wants to see the town move one particular outfall pipe away from where people work on the harbour, so that when these kind of things happen, the workers aren't dealing with it quite so closely.

