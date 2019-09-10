Four days after powerful storm Dorian blasted through the Maritimes, tens of thousands of homes and businesses are still without power.

Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan are in Halifax on Tuesday to observe recovery efforts by military personnel, government officials and the corporation that provides power to Nova Scotians. They'll also survey the cleanup and meet residents.

Dorian approached the region as a Category 2 hurricane and made landfall near Halifax on Saturday evening as a post-tropical storm with hurricane-strength winds.

As of 7 a.m. AT, fallen trees and power lines remained on roads, leaving more than 105,000 Nova Scotia Power customers in the dark.

Also at that time, in Prince Edward Island, 18,000 customers were without power, and in New Brunswick, the number was 2,600.

"We're pleased with the progress," Nova Scotia Power president Karen Hutt told CBC's Information Morning on Tuesday.

"For the most part, the big, big lines, and so on, have been restored."

Some estimated outage restoration times were pushed back on Monday, said Hutt.

The company plans to cut the outages in half by the end of the day Tuesday, she said.

In the Halifax area, troops continued to help power crews clear trees and remove debris.

All public schools remained closed in Nova Scotia for a second day.

