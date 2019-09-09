Here's how much Dorian debris Halifax will take on garbage day

The Halifax Regional Municipality plans to double the amount of bundled wood it will accept over the next two weeks of garbage collection, as residents across the region continue with post-Dorian cleanup.

The powerful storm, which hit this weekend, littered sidewalks and streets in the region with branches and leaves.

The higher limit means households will be able to leave up to 10 armload-sized bundles of branches per collection day.

Anything more, however, will have to be taken to private facilities.

There are two construction and demolition sites in the Halifax area, one at 16 Mills Dr. in the community of Goodwood and one at 188 Ross Rd. in Dartmouth.

The fee for clean wood and brush is $75 a tonne. Drywall and painted or treated wood is $100 a tonne.

Clean wood and brush, but not construction materials, are also accepted at Conrad quarry off Montague Road in Dartmouth for a flat fee of $23.

MORE TOP STORIES