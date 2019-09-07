Halifax council requests staff report on cost of Dorian debris pickup

More than two weeks after Hurricane Dorian stormed through Nova Scotia, Halifax regional council would not agree to immediately organize a roadside pickup of tree debris across the municipality, but councillors voted on Tuesday in favour of asking staff to look into the costs of such an operation.

Coun. David Hendsbee said communities along the Eastern Shore hit hard by the post-tropical storm with hurricane-strength winds need the service.

"I've been getting calls," said Hendsbee. "I have a lot of seniors who aren't able to handle this type of material."

Coun. Richard Zurawski supported the idea because he's worried about the risk of fire if the debris is not collected.

"I think it's a safety issue," said Zurawski. "I think we have to look at the deadfall as dangerous."

$2M effort, potentially

Municipal manager Brad Anguish said the cost of a roadside collection could be more than $2 million because specialized equipment would have to be brought in.

Anguish said it could take two to four weeks to put together a report on the request.

He said his staff are already stretched to the limit trying to repair sidewalks and curbs damaged by Dorian before the winter season.

The drop-off sites opened to accept tree debris without charge will remain open and staff are working on opening three new sites along the Eastern Shore: one in Lake Charlotte, one in Sheet Harbour and one in Musquodoboit Harbour.

The post-tropical storm with hurricane-strength winds left a trail of destruction in Nova Scotia, where roads were blocked by downed trees and power lines. (CBC)

Anguish said he's also been in contact with provincial officials about tree debris in the ditches along provincial roads, such as in Mineville.

"During the storm, the province was seconded to help Nova Scotia Power, so they are behind, but they have confirmed that they know it's there and they are going to get to it," said Anguish.

