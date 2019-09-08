Nova Scotians grapple with aftermath of powerful Dorian

Nova Scotians were waking up Sunday to streets littered with massive downed trees, branches and snapped power lines in the wake Dorian — a powerful storm that battered the province with torrential rain and gusty winds.

Halifax was hit particularly hard by the storm, which arrived in the region Saturday afternoon as a fierce Category 2 hurricane and was downgraded to a post-tropical storm later in the evening when it made landfall in the capital city.

Trees were uprooted and resting on homes in the Halifax area, their roots exposed as they lifted up the surrounding sidewalks. People could be seen collecting debris from their yards in a cool, crisp wind Sunday morning, as municipal crews worked to remove larger branches.

There was widespread damage in the coastal community of Herring Cove, N.S., just outside Halifax.

Resident Chris Lowe said around 4 p.m. Saturday, he started noticing debris coming into the lake next to his house.

On Sunday morning, the remnants of a shed and dock, a dinghy boat, red jerry cans, yellow buoys and other debris were piled high in Powers Pond, which sits close to the coast.

"It was a shame to watch it happen because we knew it was someone's property, possibly someone's livelihood," said Lowe, adding that he's not sure who is responsible for cleaning up the mess.

"It was pretty surprising.... We just thought how terrible it was and we were just worried about what was happening over on the cove side."

Darrell Power, who also lives in Herring Cove, said he was one of many people in the area who lost wharfs and sheds.

He said boats were smashing against the shoreline Saturday, and some of those are likely damaged.

"This blue boat and white boat were just like dinky toys in the water. I've never seen anything like it, and 65 years I've been here," said Power, standing on a breakwater scattered with large boulders Sunday morning.

He surmised the amount of damage to property in the Herring Cove area is likely close to $1 million.

More than 362,000 customers were still without power around 11:15 a.m. Sunday. Nova Scotia Power said 400,000 of its customers were in the dark at the peak of the outage overnight Saturday.

The lack of power prompted people to descend upon open Tim Horton's stores. Dozens of cars could be seen lined up on streets in Halifax and Dartmouth.

