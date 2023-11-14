Remaining workers laid off at Donkin mine amid lengthy work stoppage

Kameron Coal, which owns and operates the Donkin coal mine in Cape Breton, has decided to lay off the remaining workers employed there following a 118-day stop-work order.

That's according to Morien Resources, which has a royalty interest in the company.

The Nova Scotia Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration halted work at the mine in July after reports of a rock fall. Several weeks later, it was reported that the mine experienced 32 falls of material weighing more than three tonnes since it opened in 2017.

The department announced in August that a third-party consultant would review and inspect reports of roof falls and the repairs that were made.

In a news release on Monday, Morien Resources said Kameron Coal employed 130 full-time staff before the work stoppage, and that Kameron coal had provided no indication on when it might be able to reopen the mine.

The department said by email that Kameron Coal has been kept up to date on the consultant's work, and that more information on the review will be shared with the public this week.

"The company has been aware of our timeline," a spokesperson for the department said in a statement.

It also said the provincial government will work with Donkin's management to determine what services and support the workers need.

No one from the company was available for comment.

