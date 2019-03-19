Province serves Donkin mine operator with series of compliance orders, warnings

The provincial government has issued four compliance orders and six warnings to the Donkin coal mine operator since January.

The underground mine was shut down at the end of December after the roof caved in. It was allowed to reopen a month later, but only for limited production.

The Department of Labour has ramped up inspections since then, but it is not overly concerned by the latest reprimands.

Harold Carroll, the department's executive director of occupational health and safety, said it's no surprise that inspectors are finding infractions.

"I don't know if I'd call them routine, but as we've stated since this mine became operational a couple of years ago, it is a fairly complex underground operation with lots of moving parts," he said.

Production has been reduced at the Donkin mine after the roof collapsed in December. No one was injured, but the province has told Kameron Coal to come up with a new safety plan. (Radio-Canada)

Since production restarted in a small section of the mine, the operator has been cited for deficiencies in equipment and procedures.

According to the department, it has issued to Kameron Coal:

Orders:

Feb 12 - requirement to follow operator's mobile equipment operating procedure.

Feb 12 - requirement to have protection for crossing under beltlines.

Feb 12 - requirement to properly position emergency stop along conveyor.

Mar 6 - requirement to have pullcord and guarding on conveyor system.

Warnings:

Jan 31 - must have proper functioning for ventilation control device.

Feb 12 - must have proper fire extinguisher on mobile equipment.

Feb 12 - must have adequate barrier around methane drainage pipeline system.

Mar 6 - must properly use ladders.

Mar 6 - must follow fuelling procedures

Mar 6 - must have proper placement of warning signage at a conveyor loading point

Carroll said he couldn't address the specifics of the infractions.

However, he said issues such as improper use of ladders are common at many work sites across the province.

Proper ventilation is one of the most important aspects of an underground operation, Carroll said, but receiving a warning doesn't necessarily mean inspectors found a serious violation of regulations.

It could simply mean workers were in the process of fixing something they had already identified, he said.

Large, complex workplace

Carroll said the coal shafts extend several kilometres out under the ocean and inspectors check different parts of the workplace each time they go underground.

As a result, inspectors are finding a wide variety of infractions because it's a large and complex workplace, he said.

The number of orders and warnings is not a concern, Carroll said.

"It doesn't raise any significant red flags for us."

Shannon Campbell, the mine's vice-president, says Kameron Coal is working with the Department of Labour and welcomes the guidance. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Shannon Campbell, vice-president of the Donkin mine, said in an email that the operator takes compliance orders very seriously.

Campbell said the company is working with the department to address regulatory issues and welcomes the guidance.

Since the latest roof cave-in, Kameron Coal has submitted a new ground-control plan to the department and is in talks with the province to get approval to restart full production.

MORE TOP STORIES