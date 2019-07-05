Donkin coal mine in Cape Breton hit by another rockfall

The reopening of the Donkin coal mine in Cape Breton after a brief summer vacation period has been delayed by a rockfall.

Maintenance workers discovered the rockfall partway along the mine entranceway, which is not near the coal cutting operations, around 1 a.m. Monday, and reported it to the Nova Scotia Department of Labour.

There were no injuries.

The mine had been shut down last week for an annual summer holiday. It was scheduled to start back in limited production Monday morning.

Scott Nauss, the senior director of inspections and compliance with the Labour Department, said it's too soon to say what happened or how it might impact mine operations.

"The company has voluntarily kept the mine out of production," said Nauss. "We're going to do an inspection today, and some more enforcement activity could come out of our inspection."

The mine has been limited to active work in two small sections since January after a series of roof falls last year.

